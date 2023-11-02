Türkiye busted an international criminal organisation Comanchero, arresting 37 suspects in Istanbul, has said the Turkish interior minister.

Comanchero, based in Australia and led by Hakan Ayik (REIS), which operates globally, has been dismantled during operations in Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

As a result of the operations, 37 suspects were captured, Yerlikaya added.

“We will not pardon organised crime gangs, drug dealers. Regardless of their scale, we will dismantle organised crime groups and bring them to justice.”