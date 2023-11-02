TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye busts international criminal organisation Comanchero, arrests 37 suspects
Based in Australia and led by Hakan Ayik, Comanchero operates globally and engages in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, murder, armed robbery, arson, and kidnapping.
Türkiye busts international criminal organisation Comanchero, arrests 37 suspects
“We will not pardon organised crime gangs, drug dealers. Regardless of their scale, we will dismantle organised crime groups and bring them to justice.”Ali Yerlikaya said / Photo: AA Archive
November 2, 2023

Türkiye busted an international criminal organisation Comanchero, arresting 37 suspects in Istanbul, has said the Turkish interior minister.

Comanchero, based in Australia and led by Hakan Ayik (REIS), which operates globally, has been dismantled during operations in Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

As a result of the operations, 37 suspects were captured, Yerlikaya added.

“We will not pardon organised crime gangs, drug dealers. Regardless of their scale, we will dismantle organised crime groups and bring them to justice.”

Recommended

Providing further details about the group, Yerlikaya mentioned that the so-called leader of the global organised crime organisation, Mick Hawi, was killed in 2018.

Under the leadership of Mark Douglas Buddle, the criminal organisation continued to engage in various criminal activities globally, including drug trafficking, murder, armed robbery, arson, and kidnapping.

Buddle was apprehended in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 2022 and extradited to Australia.

Hakan Ayik and Duax Hohepa Ngakuru, two of the group members, took over the leadership and continued their criminal activities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar