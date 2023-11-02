TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ongoing killings and rights violations in Gaza are 'unacceptable': Türkiye's Comms Director Altun
"Although freedom of the press and expression should be discussed, we are forced to bring up the right to life, which highlights the extent of the brutality," Fahrettin Altun says.
Ongoing killings and rights violations in Gaza are 'unacceptable': Türkiye's Comms Director Altun
38 journalists have so far been killed in Israel's heavy attacks on Gaza since October 7. /Photo: AA / Others
November 2, 2023

Protecting the rights and legal status of journalists in Gaza is the responsibility of everyone who believes in democracy and freedom, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"The international community and media organisations must raise their voices more in the face of this disgrace and humanitarian crisis, and they should strongly react to journalists being killed while performing their duties," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Thursday, marking International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

"Although freedom of the press and expression should be discussed, we are forced to bring up the right to life, which highlights the extent of the brutality."

Reminding that 38 journalists have so far been killed in Israel's heavy attacks on Gaza since October 7, Altun said the ongoing killings and rights violations in the besieged Palestinian enclave are "unacceptable."

Expansion of the air and ground attacks in the besieged Gaza

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Recommended

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.

Reporters in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict in the face of an Israeli ground assault on Gaza, devastating Israeli air strikes, disrupted communications, and extensive power outages, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

RelatedGaza journalists share the pain amid Israeli attacks
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar