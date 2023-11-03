WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
President Said advised informing deputies about session postponement due to the proposed law's potential harm to Tunisia's foreign security and interests, said Speaker Bouderbela.
Tunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
The Tunisian House of Representatives convened today in the capital, Tunisia, to elect its president. [File photo] / Photo: AA
November 3, 2023

Tunisia’s parliament postponed voting on a draft law that would criminalise the normalisation of relations with Israel until Friday.

The decision was made during an evening session of the legislative assembly, Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbela said Thursday.

Parliament started discussions over the proposed law in August.

"President Kais Said has recommended informing the deputies of the postponement of the session due to the negative effects of the proposed law on Tunisia's foreign security and interests," said Bouderbela.

Recommended

On Monday, dozens of protesters gathered outside parliament to denounce a sudden decision to postpone the voting session scheduled that day.

Local sources said the decision to postpone the vote was announced by Bouderbela without prior consultation and confirmation with parliament.

RelatedTunisia unveils draft bill to criminalise Israel normalisation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience