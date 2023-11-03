Friday, November 3, 2023

1734 GMT — Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-controlled part of the southern Kherson region has killed nine people, the Moscow-installed authorities said.

The strikes came as Kiev is pushing a counteroffensive to retake territory from Moscow's forces, focused on the south of the country.

"Nine dead people were pulled out from under the rubble," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled Kherson region, told Russian state television on Friday.

1711 GMT — US announces $425M in new military aid for Ukraine

The United States announced a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine that features air defence and artillery munitions and anti-tank weapons to aid its fight against Russia

That equipment, along with small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions and other items, is part of $125 million in gear drawn from US existing military stocks.

The package also includes $300 million in laser-guided munitions to counter drones, which will be funded via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

1626 GMT — Russia expels Bulgarian reporter in tit-for-tat move

Russia said it was expelling a Bulgarian reporter in response to Sofia having kicked out a Russian reporter earlier this week.

"(We) are compelled to take mirror measures with regard to Angel Grigorov, the chief correspondent of the Bulgarian National Radio in Moscow," Russia's foreign ministry said. "He has been ordered to give up his accreditation certificate and leave Russia."

Aleksander Gatsak from Russia's Rossiyskaya Gazeta state newspaper was ordered to leave Bulgaria on Wednesday after the authorities deemed him a "threat to national security."

1556 GMT — Russia says intends to continue nuclear test moratorium

Russia intends to stick to a nuclear test ban moratorium despite withdrawing its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, the foreign ministry said.

"We intend to keep the moratorium that was introduced more than 30 years ago in place," said a ministry statement. But any nuclear tests by the United States would "force us to do the same," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia's ratification of the treaty.

1536 GMT — Zelenskyy 'weighing' whether to hold elections in 2024: minister