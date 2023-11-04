Ten years after competing in Alpine skiing’s traditional World Cup season opener in Austria for the last time, Bode Miller easily spotted the changed look of the Rettenbach glacier.

“I was here for a long time, and I know the way the glacier looked, so it’s a lot different. When I skied the other day, seeing how much the glacier has gone down, it’s obvious,” the American six-time Olympic medalist told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

It's not just an issue for Soelden, but also the upcoming Zermatt-Cervinia downhills, which connect Switzerland and Italy in what will be the first cross-border World Cup races on November 11-12 for men, and a week later for women.

In September, Greenpeace in Austria posted images to its Instagram page of excavators working on the glacier in Soelden and wrote: “Parts of the Rettenbach glacier are currently being destroyed for the World Cup opening. Since April, diggers have been removing the ice to optimize the race hill.”

A few weeks later, Greenpeace published similar photos from the glacier in Zermatt, saying “for the World Cup, our natural landscape is being destroyed. This has nothing to do with sustainable winter sport.”

An hour before the men’s race last Sunday, climate activists from the Last Generation movement blocked the only mountain road up to the glacier for about 20 minutes, as they urged the Austrian government to speed up its measures against climate change.

Isi Gruener, chief of the Soelden race course, called it “all a misunderstanding” as similar movements with diggers had been carried out every offseason. Gruener said the work w as not done just to enable the World Cup race, but also to preserve the glacier.

Miller also defended the organisers.

“What they’ve done here to maintain the glacier, if they hadn’t done it, it would be much different now. There would be no skiing here,” Miller said.

Another issue environmentalists raised is the early start of the season.

Austria measured its mildest September since temperatures started being recorded in 1767, and October temperatures were way above the long-term average for the month.

With no fresh snow available in the buildup to the race, local organizers in Soelden transported 45,000 cubic meters of preserved snow from last spring to the hill to cover the 1.2-kilometer course.

Artificial snow was added on top of that layer by 22 snow cannons blazing for two days and two nights along the track.

It prompted questions over whether the World Cup season needs to start as early as October, and even the Austrian government weighed in.