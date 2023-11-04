WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Save Gaza': Thousands march in Berlin in solidarity with Palestinians
The participants, many of whom wore the keffiyeh — the scarf worn by Palestinian activists — gathered on the famous Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, shouting "Free Palestine".
'Save Gaza': Thousands march in Berlin in solidarity with Palestinians
The demonstration was called by several associations supporting the Palestinians. / Photo: AFP
November 4, 2023

Thousands have taken to the streets of Berlin in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel.

"We estimate the number of demonstrators at around 3,500, but more are arriving," a police spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The atmosphere was calm at the start of the rally, and many protesters came with their families and children.

"Save Gaza", "Stop genocide" and "Ceasefire" were emblazoned on marchers' placards, according to journalists.

The participants, many of whom wore the keffiyeh, the scarf worn by Palestinian activists, gathered on the famous Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, shouting "Free Palestine".

Many held Palestinian flags.

The demonstration was called by several associations supporting the Palestinians.

Recommended

The organisers had said they expected around 2,000 participants, but the police had estimated there could be at least 10,000 and deployed some 1,400 officers to oversee the march, which is due to end at around 1800 GMT.

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza's largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 raids into Israel.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 9,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.

Police had said they feared tensions at the demonstration following the ban on activities in Germany linked to Hamas and the Samidoun association, whose members are accused of celebrating the attack on Israel.

The ban was made official on Thursday.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has been criticised by the conservative opposition for delaying the implementation of the ban announced a fortnight ago by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood