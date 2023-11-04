Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered in London to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel after the deadly Hamas attack on its territory on October 7.

It was the fourth consecutive week that the British capital was the venue for a large rally in support of Palestinians since the attack by Hamas last month.

Israel unleashed a bombing campaign after Hamas stormed across the Gaza border on October 7.

At the rally, held in Trafalgar Square in central London on Saturday, protesters waved Palestinian flags and held placards calling for an immediate ceasefire.

One group of protesters held a bundle of fabric, representing a dead baby killed during the Israeli bombing campaign.

Sama Dababneh, 26, a Jordanian business consultant who came to the rally with her Palestinian friends, said they were tired of the stream of upsetting images coming from Gaza.

"We came here to support the ceasefire," she said. "We spend the whole week consuming the news and this is very draining, so this is our only form of outlet."

Police arrest several protesters

London's Metropolitan Police estimate that around 30,000 attended the rally in central London on Saturday.

The force said it had arrested 11 people, including one for displaying a placard that could incite hatred.