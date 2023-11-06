WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel detains Palestinian resistance icon in occupied West Bank
The 23-year-old Ahed Tamimi was arrested "on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near Ramallah, an army spokesman said.
Israel detains Palestinian resistance icon in occupied West Bank
Ahed Tamimi served eight months in an Israeli prison for slapping two Israeli soldiers. / Photo: AFP Archive
November 6, 2023

Israeli army have detained Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh, according to her mother.

“Ahed, 23, was arrested in a raid on our house,” Nariman Tamimi, said on Monday.

She said Israeli forces searched the house and confiscated the cellular phones of the family.

"Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near Ramallah, an army spokesman said.

"Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning."

Her father Bassem Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces during a raid in the town last week.

RelatedPalestinian teenager Tamimi vows to continue resistance
Recommended

'Symbol of resistance' In 2017, Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces after a video went viral showing the young woman, then 16, pushing and hitting Israeli soldiers who tried to enter her family’s house.

She was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.

Tamimi has since become an international symbol of resistance against Israel’s occupation in the West Bank.

A spike in violence has claimed the lives of more than 150 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, killed by Israeli soldiers or by settlers according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Related'Losing its humanity': Arab world slams Israel over minister remarks on nuking Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood