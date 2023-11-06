WORLD
2 MIN READ
New York Times forces writer to resign over her support of Palestine
Award-winning writer Jazmine Hughes had signed a letter that voiced support for Palestinians and protested Israel's siege of Gaza.
New York Times forces writer to resign over her support of Palestine
A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building in New York. / Photo: AP Archive
November 6, 2023

The New York Times Magazine has forced award-winning staff writer Jazmine Hughes to resign after she signed a letter supporting Palestine, which the publication called a violation of "editorial policies."

Hughes resigned from the magazine on Friday after signing a letter expressing support for Palestinians and protesting Israel's aggression on Gaza.

Hughes' resignation was announced by Jake Silverstein, the editor of The New York Times Magazine, in an email to staff members on Friday evening.

"While I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times's policy on public protest," said Silverstein, adding: "This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence."

Recommended

The petition Hughes signed about the war in Gaza was published online last week by a group called Writers Against the War on Gaza.

On Friday, a contributing writer at the magazine who had also signed the letter, Jamie Lauren Keiles, said he would no longer contribute to the publication.

He said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that it is "a personal decision about what kind of work I want to be able to do."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood