Turkish security forces “neutralised” two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield region, adding the anti-terror operations will continue swiftly.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Ongoing anti-terror operations

Last week, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) “neutralised” a high-ranking PKK terrorist in its operations in northern Syria.