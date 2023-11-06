TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces neutralise 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Türkiye's National Defence Ministry says that the terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield region, and the anti-terror operations are continuing swiftly.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria.   / Photo: AA Archive
November 6, 2023

Turkish security forces “neutralised” two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield region, adding the anti-terror operations will continue swiftly.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Ongoing anti-terror operations

Last week, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) “neutralised” a high-ranking PKK terrorist in its operations in northern Syria.

Identified as Muhammed Azo, also known by his codename Sibli Derik, was targeted by MIT last year, but was sent abroad by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG for treatment for his injuries.

Muhammed Azo was wanted for an attack on a police station on the Cizre-Silopi road in the Sirnak province of Türkiye last year in February that killed one Turkish soldier and injured three more.

Muhammed Azo was serving as the so-called brigade officer in the terrorist organisation.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

