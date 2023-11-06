ChatGPT maker OpenAI enticed developers with lower prices and the ability to easily tailor artificial intelligence "agents" to help with anything from laundry advice to contract negotiations.

"We will be able to do more; to create more, and to have more," Open AI chief executive Sam Altman told developers at the gathering in San Francisco on Monday.

"As intelligence is integrated everywhere, we will all have superpowers on demand."

More than 2 million developers are building on the OpenAI platform, while more than 100 million people use ChatGPT weekly, according to the San Francisco based startup.

"About a year ago, November 30, we shipped ChatGPT as a low-key research preview," Altman said.

"That went pretty well," he quipped.

The launch of ChatGPT ignited an AI race with contenders including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

Altman has testified before US Congress about AI and spoken with heads of states about the technology.

Pressure has ramped steadily to regulate AI to control for risks such as its use in bioweapons, misinformation and other threats.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order just weeks ago on regulating artificial intelligence, aiming for the United States to "lead the way" in global efforts at managing the new technology's risks.

The order directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for AI systems and requires developers to "share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government," according to a White House statement.

The world's first major s ummit on artificial AI safety took place last week in the UK with political and tech leaders discussing possible responses to the society-changing technology.