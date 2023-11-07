Tuesday, November 7, 2023

1711 GMT — Ukrainian shelling killed six people and wounded nearly a dozen in the eastern city of Donetsk which is under the control of Russian forces, a senior Moscow-backed official said.

Donetsk has been controlled by Russian forces since 2014 and authorities routinely accuse Ukraine of deadly attacks on the city, claims that cannot be independently verified.

"Six people were killed and 11 wounded. Medical assistance is being provided to all the injured," Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the region said on social media.

He said Ukrainian forces had fired long-range missiles provided last year by the United States, striking "civilian infrastructure" and official buildings.

More updates 👇

1702 GMT — Russia sentences four captive Ukrainian soldiers

Russian-supported authorities in eastern Ukraine sentenced four more captive Ukrainian soldiers to long sentences for alleged violence against civilians during the battle for Mariupol last year.

The city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea fell to Russian forces after being virtually razed to the ground in a month-long siege last spring and has since been occupied by the Russian army.

Moscow's Investigative Committee said three soldiers of a Ukrainian tank battalion - Alexei Koval, Andrei Chumak and Valery Federovich - were sentenced to 26 years in prison.

They were found guilty in the occupied Donetsk region of "rough" treatment of the civilian population in Mariupol.

Russia also said a Ukrainian army sniper, Igor Kleshchunov, was handed life in prison, found guilty of "shooting four peaceful civilians" fatally.

1601 GMT — Defence ministers of Russia, Burkina Faso discuss military cooperation

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his counterpart from Burkina Faso Kassoum Coulibaly met and agreed to strengthen defence ties, Moscow said.

Moscow has also pledged to deliver free grain to the African country, which is one of the world's poorest.

"Russian-Burkinabe relations are based solely on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests, and in recent years they have gained positive dynamics," Shoigu said, according to the ministry.

"I consider today's meeting to be another step in developing our friendly relations," Shoigu added.

1451 GMT — Zelenskyy proposes extending Ukraine's gas export ban

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed extending an export ban on Ukrainian natural gas for the whole of 2024, a presidential decree said.

The export ban was introduced soon after Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine in February 2022 and was then extended to cover 2023.

"To the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: to decide... on establishing a zero export quota for natural gas of Ukrainian origin in 2024," the decree said.

The decree also urged the government to increase the capacity of Ukraine's gas transmission system "to ensure the import of natural gas and its accumulation in underground gas storage facilities".

1307 GMT — Ukraine says bolstered air defence for winter attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had deployed more Western air defence systems, as it braces for a second full winter of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Kiev has said it is bolstering defences to protect key infrastructure ahead of winter, fearing a renewed Russian aerial onslaught during the cold months.

"I received reports on the receipt of ammunition, hardware and equipment over the past day," Zelenskyy said on social media.

"Additional NASAMS systems from partners have been put on combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defence before winter," he added.

1229 GMT — Ukraine's foreign currency reserves slip to $38.97B on Nov 1

Ukraine's foreign currency reserves slipped to $38.97 billion at the start of November from $39.7 billion a month earlier due to currency interventions and debt payments, the central bank said.

The reserves stood at $40.4 billion at the start of September.