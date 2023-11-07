The Philadelphia Orchestra returned to Beijing for a tour that will mark 50 years since its historic performance in China, the latest sign of improving ties between the two countries ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

The orchestra first visited China in September 1973, marking a thaw in US-China relations just as the two nations began normalising ties after Richard Nixon became the first US president to visit China's mainland.

Ahead of the tour, the orchestra said on Tuesday that 14 of its members will be travelling to China, including 73-year-old Davyd Booth, a violinist who was on the orchestra's first tour to the country half a century ago.

"This constant 50-year connection with China has been really very deep and very wonderful," Booth on arriving at Beijing's Capital International Airport.

The ensemble will be performing with the China National Symphony Orchestra at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, starting Friday. The musicians will also travel to the cities of Tianjin, Suzhou and Shanghai, and hold master classes and perform chamber music at schools and cultural venues.