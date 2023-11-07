UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged pro-Palestinian groups to call off a march against Israel's war in Gaza scheduled to take place in London on Armistice Day.

"We continue to believe that planning protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful, and we urge organisers to reconsider," Sunak's spokesman told reporters.

He added that the government would "carefully consider any application" from the police to stop the protest from going ahead.

The organisers of the rally have so far defied pleas from the British capital's Metropolitan police force to postpone the demonstration planned for this Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets to demand an immediate ceasefire in Israel's aggression in Gaza.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that according to the law, "there is no absolute power to ban protest," except in the most extreme cases.

"Therefore there will be a protest this weekend," he said in a statement.

"At this time, the intelligence surrounding the potential for serious disorder this weekend does not meet the threshold to apply for a ban," he added.

