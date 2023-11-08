Rapid wage growth in the eurozone could keep inflation elevated longer and the European Central Bank should hold interest rates at or near record highs through next year to extinguish price pressures, the International Monetary Fund has said.

Pushing back on early rate cut bets, Alfred Kammer, the head of the IMF's European Department, argued on Wednesday that the ECB's deposit rate should stay close to its record-high 4 percent level through all of next year.

"Monetary policy is appropriately tight and needs to remain so in 2024," Kammer told a news conference. "For all intents and purposes, (the deposit rate) should be held at that level or close to that level throughout 2024."

The ECB broke a streak of ten straight rate hikes last month, fuelling market expectations that its next move will be a cut, possibly as soon as April, with a total of 90 basis points of reductions priced in by the close of next year.

Kammer warned the ECB against cutting rates too soon because that would require even more costly policy tightening later on.

"It is less costly to be too tight rather than to be too loose," Kammer said. "What we also want to avoid is premature celebrations."

'Risks remain skewed'

Inflation soared to over 10 percent a year ago but has been on a steady downward path since, even if the "last mile" of disinflation is seen as the toughest and could still take two years to get from around 3 percent to 2 percent.