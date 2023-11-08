China will continue to fulfil its obligations under international maritime laws including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, China has said.

China will fully participate in formulation of maritime rules and the implementation of governance mechanisms within a UN framework, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, speaking at The Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance in the south China island province of Hainan.

Wang also said maritime disputes should be resolved through talks and warned against "camp" confrontations, but stopped short of naming the United States, days before an expected meeting between the countries' leaders.

"Historical maritime disputes should be resolved through friendly consultation between direct parties, and maritime camp confrontations and zero-sum games should be resisted," Wang said on Tuesday.

Crisis communication mechanisms should also be improved, Wang said, without referring to the incidents.

Last year, at the same symposium, Wang said a "certain major country" created the Indo-Pacific strategy, put together exclusive "small circles", and doubled down on "provocative" close-range manoeuvres and muscle-flexing.

But in his remarks on Tuesday, Wang took a more dovish tone and avoided overt references to the United States, amid broader bilateral efforts to ease tensions and days ahead of an expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.