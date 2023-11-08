Azerbaijan on Wednesday celebrated the country's Victory Day, marking the third anniversary of the liberation of the Karabakh region from Armenian occupation.

On the occasion of the Victory Day celebrations, marches were held in the capital Baku, in which soldiers and veterans of the conflict participated and those killed during the war were commemorated with a moment of silence.

Marches were also held in the cities of Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan.