What's happening in Palestine is "genocide" and an attempt to exterminate an entire people, the Spanish minister for social rights said, calling to cut diplomatic ties with Israel.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Ione Belarra asked Spain's conservative Popular Party, considered pro-Israel, whether it will "stop being complicit with the genocidal state of Israel."

Mentioning that Palestinians are facing "ethnic cleansing," she said what they are seeing these days is "terrifying," referring to the Israeli army's relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed since then. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Related If Warsaw ghetto in 1943 enacted an uprising and not terrorism, so did Gaza in 2023

'Once and for all'

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.