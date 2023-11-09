WORLD
Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians in occupied West Bank —  ministry
Witnesses say Israeli forces carried out military raids into the Jenin and al Amari refugee camps.
Over 170 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,300 others have been arrested by the Israeli army in the occupied territory since Israeli-Palestinian conflict. / Photo: AA
November 9, 2023

Another 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, taking the death toll in the occupied territory since the recent conflict flared up to 173, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Thursday a 51-year-old man was shot dead in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and a 30-year-old was killed in Dura town, south of Hebron.

Separately, the ministry said eight Palestinians were killed and 14 others injured by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said Israeli forces staged military raids into the Jenin and al Amari refugee camps.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a medic was injured when Israeli forces targeted an ambulance in Jenin.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since October 7 amid an Israeli assault on the Palestinian enclave.

At least 170 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,300 others have been arrested by the Israeli army in the occupied territory since then, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas a month ago.

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed since October 7. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
