Australia, Tuvalu sign treaty to counter climate crisis, bolster security
Australia and the Pacific Island state of Tuvalu have signed a security and climate crisis treaty. Here's what you need to know about Tuvalu, its role in the Pacific, and the 'Falepili Union' treaty.
Tuvalu is among the 42 states that are most vulnerable to flooding from rising seas / Photo: AFP.
November 10, 2023

Halfway between Australia and Hawaii, Tuvalu is spread across nine atolls and just 26 square km (10 square miles) of land.

By 2050, it is estimated that half the land area of the capital, Funafuti, will be flooded by tidal waters daily.

Tuvalu's economy is almost entirely reliant on revenues from fishing licensing and fees relating to internet domain licensing.

The "Falepili union" signed with Australia on Friday provides a $16.9 million to reclaim land from the sea and expand Funafuti by around 6 percent. This will provide space for new houses.

At risk from rising seas

Tuvalu, which won independence from Great Britain in 1978, is a member of the Alliance of Small Island States, 42 countries that are among the most vulnerable to flooding from rising seas.

Just 4.5 m (15ft) above sea level at its highest point, parts of the country are at risk of disappearing beneath the Pacific.

Its precarious position has propelled it centre stage in climate crisis politics. In 2021 then Foreign Minister Simon Kofe addressed the UN's COP26 climate conference standing knee-deep in seawater on a part of the island previously above water.

A friend of Taiwan

Tuvalu is one of just 13 nations to maintain an official diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, a position that puts it at odds with China at a time when Australia and the US are vying with Beijing for influence in the region.

Prime Minister Kausea Natano visited Taiwan last year and pledged to "stand firm" and maintain the relationship. In 2019 Tuvalu rejected offers from Chinese companies to build artificial islands to cope with rising sea levels.

The "Falepili union" signed with Australia requires both parties to agree before Tuvalu cooperates with a third party on security.

Falepili union treaty

The "Falepili union" signed with Australia on Friday is designed to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific and address the low-lying island nation's concerns about rising seas induced by the climate crisis.

The treaty commits Australia to provide assistance to Tuvalu in response to major natural disasters, health pandemics, and military aggression.

In response to the worsening climate crisis, Australia will also allow up to 280 Tuvaluans to migrate annually as part of a special visa programme in the "Falepili union" announced on Friday.

