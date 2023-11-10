A French lawyer has filed a legal complaint against Israeli supporters who mock the killing of children in Gaza on social media.

Lawyer Fabrice di Vizio, who specialises in fighting against discrimination, told Anadolu on Friday that the video was uploaded on the social media site TikTok by a group of Israeli-French dual-nationals who supported Israel's air assaults on Palestine.

Their propensity to favour Israel has resulted in discrimination against children in Gaza, di Vizio said, adding that he filed the complaint with the Paris Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

"Is laughing at Gazan children funny? Isn't it punishable?" he questioned.