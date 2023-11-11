The Daytime Emmys are back on after being postponed by the Hollywood writers' strike.

The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas will air on December 15 live on CBS and be livestreamed on Paramount + and will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight.”

It will be the first major awards show since the writers and actors went on strike.

The Daytime Emmys, originally set for June 16, were postponed in May because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America. That walkout ended September 26.

The actors union joined the writers' strike on July 14 and ended their labor action late Wednesday.