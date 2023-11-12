Tens of thousands of protesters have marched through Amsterdam demanding immediate action against the climate crisis, 10 days before the country holds a general election.

Local police said around 70,000 people joined the march on Sunday, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and former EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, who will lead the combined Labour and Green parties at the upcoming election.

Organisers said the turnout was the largest ever at a climate protest in the Netherlands.

"I'm here because I don't want the planet to become hotter than it already is, and I want the North Pole to remain as cool as it is, and we want to raise awareness for that," protester Anouk Mul said.

Protesters, some wearing scuba diving gear as a reference to rising sea levels and many carrying signs reading "Cut the crap, scale emissions back!" and "Don't like our Climate March? Try living on Mars", marched 3.5 kilometres through Amsterdam singing, chanting and blowing whistles.

The Netherlands heads to the polls on November 22, after an election campaign that has so far been dominated by discussions on migration and the rising cost of living.