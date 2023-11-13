Stooping under the weight of his body armour but uncowed by the threat of violence, Rabbi Arik Ascherman guards an olive grove in the occupied West Bank, protecting Palestinian farmers from rising Israeli settler violence.

"It's an all-out war between two peoples," said the 64-year-old, a veteran activist with the Rabbis for Human Rights group, outside the village of Taybeh, as farmers whacked olives weeping with oil onto pinstripe tarpaulins skirting the tree trunks.

"Nobody at this point is willing to help Palestinians, out of our pain and our anger."

Nearby his comrades -- even if they are only a handful -- prove him wrong. They are posted as lookouts, prepared to face off with settlers who may descend at any moment to harass and fight the farmers.

"Over the 28 years I've been doing this, I generally did not see myself as marginalised," said Ascherman, who has long campaigned against Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

"There were always a significant number of Israelis who at least passively supported and agreed with what we were doing," he said.

"Today that's evaporated. There's almost no support."

'Our fear has doubled'

Since Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel five weeks ago, killing some 1,200 people according to Israel, there has been a dramatic rise in assaults by Israeli settlers on Palestinians living in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.

Before October 7 there were an average of three incidents of settler violence per day, according to the UN, but since the outbreak of the war it has risen to seven.

In late October, a farmer 14 kilometres (nine miles) north of Taybeh was killed by settlers whilst tending his olive trees, according to Israeli human rights group B'Tselem.

"Since the war has begun there has been a growing number of incidents in which violent settlers have been documented attacking nearby Palestinian communities while wearing military uniform and using government-issued weapons," B'Tselem said.

The Israeli military said it appeared "an off-duty IDF (army) soldier participated in the event", adding it had launched an inquiry.