WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN flags at half-mast, minute silence observed for staff killed in Gaza
The UN agency for supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says 101 of its employees have died in Gaza since the conflict erupted just over a month ago.
UN flags at half-mast, minute silence observed for staff killed in Gaza
Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, healthcare and aid. / Photo: Reuters
November 13, 2023

United Nations workers observed a minute's silence to honour the 101 employees killed in Gaza since Israel's war on Gaza began last month, the largest toll of humanitarian workers in the organisation's 78-year history.

The Staff at UN offices in Geneva bowed their heads as a candle was lit in memory of the 101 employees of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA killed in the Israeli assaults on Gaza.

The blue and white United Nations flag was first lowered at 9:30 am local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, and later, other UN offices followed suit.

"This is the highest number of aid workers killed in the history of our organisation in such a short time," said Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN office in Geneva, on Monday.

"We are gathered here today, united in this very symbolic location, to pay respect to our brave colleagues who sacrificed their lives while serving under the United Nations flag."

UNRWA has said that some staff members were killed while queuing for bread while others were killed along with their families in their homes in Israel's aerial and ground war in Gaza.

"UNRWA staff in Gaza appreciate the UN lowering the flag around the world," Tom White, director of UNRWA in Gaza, said in a statement.

Recommended

"In Gaza however, we have to keep the UN flag flying high as a sign that we are still standing and serving the people of Gaza."

"I would like to say that we are really facing very challenging times for multilateralism, for the world," Valovaya said. "But the United Nations is more relevant than ever."

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, healthcare and aid. Many of UNRWA's 5,000 staff working in Gaza are Palestinian refugees themselves.

RelatedGaza's displaced residents speak of fear and abandonment
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar