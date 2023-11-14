Assailants in northern Burkina Faso killed about 70 people, most of them children and the elderly, in a village massacre earlier this month that remains under investigation, authorities have said.

Prosecutor Simon B. Gnanou said on Monday that the attack took place in the village of Zaongo, located around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the city of Boulsa.

“At the current stage of our findings and the testimonies collected, the perpetrators of these atrocities remain unknown for the moment,” Gnanou said in a news release.

The West African nation has been grappling with a militant insurgency linked to al Qaida and Daesh terror groups for years. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million internally displaced.

On Sunday, the European Union placed the death toll from the village massacre at nearly 100. Investigators were meeting with families of the victims and expected to then update the provisional death toll of 70 people, Gnanou said.

It took two days for local law enforcement to alert others of the attack and four more days before a team of investigators could reach the scene where they found dozens of homes burned, he said. An attack on the convoy of investigators also had to be repelled at one point, he added.

“In these painful circumstances, my prosecution presents its most saddened condolences to the grieving families and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” Gnanou said.