Britain's Supreme Court has ruled that the government's contentious plan to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda is illegal.

Five justices on the country's top court said Wednesday that asylum-seekers would be "at real risk of ill-treatment" because they could be sent back to their home countries once they were in Rwanda.

The ruling is a major blow to a key government policy that has drawn international attention and criticism.

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal in April 2022 to send some migrants who arrive in the UK across the English Channel to the East African country, where their asylum claims would be processed and, if successful, they would stay.