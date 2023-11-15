WORLD
2 MIN READ
Government's Rwanda plan for migrants 'unlawful', UK's Supreme Court rules
The ruling is a major setback to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to stop migrants arriving without permission on the south coast of the country in small boats from Europe.
Government's Rwanda plan for migrants 'unlawful', UK's Supreme Court rules
The ruling is a major blow to a key government policy that has drawn international attention and criticism. / Photo: AP Archive
November 15, 2023

Britain's Supreme Court has ruled that the government's contentious plan to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda is illegal.

Five justices on the country's top court said Wednesday that asylum-seekers would be "at real risk of ill-treatment" because they could be sent back to their home countries once they were in Rwanda.

The ruling is a major blow to a key government policy that has drawn international attention and criticism.

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal in April 2022 to send some migrants who arrive in the UK across the English Channel to the East African country, where their asylum claims would be processed and, if successful, they would stay.

Recommended

No one has yet been sent to the country as the plan was challenged in the courts.

The ruling is a major setback to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to stop migrants arriving without permission on the south coast of the country in small boats from Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee