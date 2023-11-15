The UNICEF head has dubbed the situation in Palestine's Gaza as "devastating" amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the besieged territory.

"Today I visited Gaza to meet with children, their families and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Inside the strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn," she added.

The UN official said that more than 4,600 children have been killed and nearly 9,000 others have been injured in Gaza.

"Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes, the tragic result of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas," Russell said.

"Newborn babies who require specialised care have died in one of Gaza's hospitals as power and medical supplies run out, and violence continues with indiscriminate effect," she added.

Relentless air and ground attacks