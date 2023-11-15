Palestinian health authorities have said it was becoming increasingly difficult to obtain accurate casualty figures from Gaza due to the collapse of the hospital and health system in parts of the Israeli-besieged enclave.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has been issuing a constantly updated total of the casualties from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, launched in the wake of the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.

But as Israeli forces have pushed deep into Gaza and communications infrastructure has been degraded, contact with hospitals has buckled and systematic data collection has become more problematic, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The latest total since Oct. 7 shows 11,320 people killed, including 4,650 children or minors. In addition, 202 medical personnel have been killed and 3,600 civilians, including 1,750 children, have been declared missing, the ministry said.