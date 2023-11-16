Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the police.

The Israeli police on Thursday said the attack took place near a checkpoint south of East Jerusalem. The Magen David Adom rescue service said one of the injured was in critical condition.

Police said it had shot dead three suspects involved in the attack.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

Near-constant bombardment