WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seven Israelis injured in occupied East Jerusalem shooting attack: police
The Israeli police says it shot dead three suspects involved in the attack.
Seven Israelis injured in occupied East Jerusalem shooting attack: police
Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
November 16, 2023

Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the police.

The Israeli police on Thursday said the attack took place near a checkpoint south of East Jerusalem. The Magen David Adom rescue service said one of the injured was in critical condition.

Police said it had shot dead three suspects involved in the attack.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

RelatedIceland PM 'horrified' by civilian killings in Gaza, condemns violation of int'l law

Near-constant bombardment

Recommended

At least 195 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since Hamas's cross-border attack.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including around 7,900 women and children, and over 29,800 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar