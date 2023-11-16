WORLD
3 MIN READ
After dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz
The German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the winger expressed his support for the Palestinian people on social media amid the Israeli war on Gaza war.
After dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz
Pro-Palestine football Players face backlash on social media posts/ Photo: TRT World
November 16, 2023

Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch winger of Moroccan descent, takes legal action against Mainz for being dismissed by the German club over a pro-Palestine social media post, a German daily, Bild has reported.

Bild said that El Ghazi, 28, is suing Mainz after the German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the former Ajax and Aston Villa winger posted on his Instagram story where he expressed his support for the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi over the "River to the sea" phrase on Instagram.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan that refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

El Ghazi has been a free agent after he was released by Mainz on Nov. 3 for "statements and posts on social media."

RelatedGermany investigates footballer El Ghazi over pro-Palestine posts

'Not bothered over loss of livelihood'

Recommended

He later responded to the termination of his contract on X, writing "Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone."

"The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on innocent and vulnerable in Gaza," said the former Dutch international.

Before Mainz, El Ghazi played for Dutch club Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, England's Aston Villa and Everton, and France's Lille.

The government media office in Gaza on Wednesday announced that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,1 60 women.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedEurope’s pro-Palestine football crackdown fails to deter solidarity protests
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar