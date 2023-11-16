The American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU] has challenged Florida's ban on pro-Palestinian university groups, arguing in a federal lawsuit that the state is violating students' free speech as tensions roil US campuses over Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

Florida’s university system, joined by Governor Ron DeSantis, last month ordered colleges to shut down chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine [SJP], a group at the centre of US campus activism since Hamas surprise blitz on October 7.

The suit on Thursday — against DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, and several state university system officials — seeks a preliminary injunction to a state order blocking SJP from receiving school funds and using campus facilities.

"Members fear that at any moment the University will disrupt their ability to sustain their growing momentum for their advocacy," the suit said.

At least two Florida universities — the University of Florida and the University of South Florida — have SJP chapters. Students at US universities have clashed over issues emerging on both sides of the nearly six-week-old conflict.

Some accuse their schools of ignoring the plight of Gazans under Israeli fire and others of not doing enough to denounce antisemitism.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Florida by the ACLU, ACLU of Florida and Palestine Legal, cites a Supreme Court decision affirming students' right to associate and speak out on matters of public concern, and another case establishing that federal law does not criminalise "independent political advocacy" as long as it is not done in coordination with, or at the direction of, foreign terrorist groups.

Bans across universities

Brandeis University has also banned SJP indefinitely, and Columbia University and George Washington University have suspended the group.