Spain’s Pedro Sanchez has been reelected as prime minister by the nation’s parliament after he leveraged a controversial amnesty deal to get critical support from Catalan separatists to stay in power.

Sanchez, Spain's Socialist leader since 2018, was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament to form a new minority leftist coalition government.

Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him in Thursday's election.

Sanchez won the vote after clinching the support of six smaller parties — including two Catalan separatist parties that command 14 seats— in recent weeks, allowing his Socialists to once again team up with the left-wing Sumar (Joining Forces) party in government.

Despite lingering disagreements, the two Catalan parties as well as two Basque ones said they would back Sanchez but let him know that he must fulfill the economic and political deals reached with each of them.

The two Basque parties pointed out that their support was also key to keeping a progressive government in power and making sure the right wing remained out of office.

The amnesty deal would clean the slate for hundreds of Catalan separatists in legal trouble following the northeast region’s illegal 2017 secession bid that sparked Spain’s biggest crisis in decades.

The agreements with the Catalan parties include opening talks on the possibility of holding an authorised referendum for independence for the wealthy northeast region but within the legal framework of Spain's Constitution.

Sanchez has repeatedly said that he would not permit a vote that could break up Spain.