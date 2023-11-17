Some 240 Rohingya, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents.

Officials said the boat most recently tried to land in Aceh Utara district, in Indonesia's Aceh province, on Thursday afternoon, but left a few hours later.

It is the fourth boat to reach Indonesia's northernmost province since Tuesday. Three others arrived in a different district and were allowed to land.

Residents of the Ulee Madon beach in Muara Batu sub-district said they would not accept the latest group as Rohingya have come to the area several times and caused discomfort to the residents.

"From a humanitarian perspective, we are concerned, but from another perspective, they are causing commotion. We provided shelter to them, but we also cannot accommodate them," Saiful Afwadi, a traditional leader at Muara Batu sub-district said on Friday.

Rahmat Karpolo, a head of village, said that the residents do not want to accept the refugees because based on past experience, the Rohingya run away from the shelters.

"So we are worried that the same incident will happen again," Karpolo said.

Human trafficking concerns