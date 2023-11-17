Despite Swedish officials’ pledges to crack down on the terrorist group PKK, sympathisers of the group promoted its terrorist propaganda in Sweden.

Videos were posted on social media showing the sympathisers hanging banners symbolising the terror group on the city hall in the western city of Gothenburg.

Last week in the capital Stockholm, PKK/YPG sympathisers also attacked the memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkish republic,

On Thursday the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee postponed consideration of a measure approving Sweden's NATO accession protocol.