WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK sympathisers spread terror propaganda once again in Sweden
Sympathisers of the PKK terror group hang banners symbolising the terrorist organisation on the city hall in Gothenburg, Sweden.
PKK sympathisers spread terror propaganda once again in Sweden
Earlier this year, Swedish Security Service (SAPO) has stated that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has an active financial network in Sweden receiving significant funds / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

Despite Swedish officials’ pledges to crack down on the terrorist group PKK, sympathisers of the group promoted its terrorist propaganda in Sweden.

Videos were posted on social media showing the sympathisers hanging banners symbolising the terror group on the city hall in the western city of Gothenburg.

Last week in the capital Stockholm, PKK/YPG sympathisers also attacked the memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkish republic,

On Thursday the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee postponed consideration of a measure approving Sweden's NATO accession protocol.

RelatedPKK supporters in Sweden again allowed to protest against Türkiye
Recommended

To join the alliance, which Sweden sought after Russia attacked nearby Ukraine, Stockholm has to have the approval of all current NATO members, including Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years.

"We have emphasised from the beginning of the process that Sweden, as our prospective ally, should consider our country's legitimate security concerns and act in the spirit of the alliance," Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan