More than five weeks into Israel’s war on besieged Gaza, some streets in the Palestinian enclave are more like graveyards. The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block.

The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tonnes of rubble with shovels, iron bars and their bare hands.

They are looking for the bodies of their children. Their parents. Their neighbours. All of them killed in Israeli missile strikes. The corpses are there, somewhere in the endless acres of destruction.

Officials in besieged Gaza say they don't have the equipment, manpower or fuel to search properly for the living, let alone the dead.

Israel claims without proof its strikes target fighters and the infrastructure of Hamas.

The victims, however, are the everyday Palestinians, many of whom have yet to be found.

Omar al Darawi and his neighbours have spent weeks searching the ruins of a pair of four-story houses in central Gaza.

Forty-five people lived in the homes; 32 were killed by Israel. In the first days after the attack, 27 bodies were recovered. The five still missing were al Darawi’s cousins.

They include Amani, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mom whose husband and four children also died. There’s Aliaa, 28, who was taking care of her ageing parents. There's another Amani, who died with her 14-year-old daughter.

Her husband and their five sons survived.

"The situation has become worse every day," said the 23-year-old, who was once a college journalism student.

The smell has become unbearable.

"We can’t stop," he said. "We just want to find and bury them" before their bodies are lost in the rubble forever.

Nowhere is safe

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has so far killed at least 12,000 Palestinians, 5,000 of them children and 3,300 women. The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that about 2,700 people, including 1,500 children, are missing and believed buried in the ruins.

The missing add layers of pain to Gaza's families, who are overwhelmingly Muslim.

Islam calls for the dead to be buried as quickly as possible, with the shrouded bodies turned to face the holy city of Mecca.

Traditionally, the deceased's body is washed by family members with soap and scented water, and prayers for forgiveness are said at the gravesite.

The search is particularly difficult in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, where Israeli invading forces have pulverised the area with air and land strikes.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled southward, terrified by the Israeli bombardment and its ultimatums to flee the area.