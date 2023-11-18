1144 GMT — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the first step towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"He must withdraw troops," Scholz said during a visit to Nuthetal in Brandenburg state. However, there are currently no signs of this happening, he said in response to a question about whether peace negotiations are possible.

Putin must not succeed in his goal of using force to annex parts of a neighbouring country, Scholz said.

The chancellor once again assured Ukraine of Germany's help in its defence against Russia for as long as necessary.

1349 GMT — Two killed in Russian strikes near frontline: Ukraine

Ukraine said two first responders were killed and at least seven people injured in Russian rocket strikes on the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The attacks came as Kiev's air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight - the highest reported number in more than six weeks.

Ukrainian police said Russia fired a series of rocket strikes at the village of Komyshuvakha, close to the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia claimed to have annexed last year.

"As a result of the first two strikes, four local residents were injured and a fire broke out in a residential building," they said in a statement.

"When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, Russians conducted another strike. Two emergency service workers were killed, and three more were injured."

1346 GMT — Ukraine's troops work to advance on Russian-held side of key river after gaining footholds

Ukrainian troops worked to push back Russian forces positioned on the east bank of the Dnieper River, the military has said, a day after Ukraine claimed to have secured

multiple

bridgeheads on that side of the river that divides the country's Kherson region.

Ukraine’s establishment of footholds on on the Russian-heldbankoftheDnieper represents a small but potentially significant strategic advance in the midst of a war largely at a standstill. The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said its troops there had repelled 12 attacks by the Russian army between Friday and Saturday.