Armenia, Azerbaijan found common ground on principles of peace treaty — Pashinyan
Despite reported agreement on basic principles, the Armenian leader also acknowledged that the two countries' protracted conflict over the Karabakh region is taking its toll.
European Council President Charles Michel meets Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, Belgium on May 22, 2022. / Photo: AA Archive
November 18, 2023

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed that his country has managed to reach an agreement with Azerbaijan over the basic principles of a peace settlement.

However, the two countries continue to speak "different diplomatic languages" –– because of that they do not understand each other, Pashinyan said at the opening of the parliamentary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on Saturday.

The Armenian leader also said the two countries' protracted conflict over the Karabakh region is taking its toll.

Pashinyan's remarks came the day after a UN International Criminal Court hearing on Armenia's lawsuit against Azerbaijan.

Armenia's legal maneuver

Armenia accuses Baku of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination due to the recent escalation of tensions in Karabakh, though UN agencies earlier categorically stated that they had not recorded any cases of Azerbaijan's discriminatory attitude toward Armenians.

Earlier in September, Armenia ratified the Rome Statute, establishing the International Criminal Court, with the goal of suing Azerbaijan over its actions in Karabakh.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement and also opened the door to normalisation.

This September, the Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh to establish a constitutional order, after which illegal separatist forces in the region surrendered.

SOURCE:AA
