WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Madrid against Catalan amnesty law proposal
Tens of thousands gather in Madrid's Plaza Cibeles to denounce the proposed amnesty law for Catalan separatists, a key negotiation point for Spain's left-wing government.
Thousands rally in Madrid against Catalan amnesty law proposal
Around 170,000 people, according to police, gathered in Plaza Cibeles in the heart of the Spanish capital. / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2023

Tens of thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid to denounce a proposed amnesty law for Catalan separatists and activists, which was key for the left-wing government to retain power.

Around 170,000 people, according to police, gathered in Plaza Cibeles in the heart of the Spanish capital where typically Real Madrid fans celebrate victories, in response to a call by right wing leaders to protest.

Cries of "Sanchez, traitor", "Sanchez in jail" and "Catalonia is Spain" could be heard from protesters of all ages who carried Spanish and other European flags distributed by the right wing European People's Party.

"What Pedro Sanchez wants is to cut Spain into pieces," said protester Maria Angeles Galan, a 65-year-old retiree from Madrid, "to have the Basque country on one side and Catalonia on the other, and to say nothing happened."

"Controversial amnesty bill"

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in power since 2018, came second in July parliamentary elections behind right-wing leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, but managed to be reinstated after negotiating support from regionalist groups including Catalan pro-independence parties.

Recommended

In exchange for their votes that were essential to reach a majority, he accepted several concessions including the adoption of the controversial amnesty bill for separatist leaders and activists who were prosecuted for their involvement in Catalonia's 2017 secession attempt.

"I think that the fight starts now," said Mariana, who did not want to provide her surname, a 51-year-old entrepreneur at the protest.

Luis Garrido, 65, who called himself a "socialist but not a Sanchist", said the prime minister should not have accepted "this price".

"I don't want Spain to sink" and be "divided in this way", he said.

The crowd gathered around midday and dispersed peacefully after speeches were made.

Demonstrations have been held every day for the past two weeks in front of the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid, some of which have degenerated and led to dozens of arrests.

RelatedSanchez reelected as Spain's PM despite controversial Catalan amnesty deal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump