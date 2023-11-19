A United Nations team has said that 291 patients were left at Gaza’s largest hospital after Israeli troops had others forcefully displaced.

Those left included 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds and others with spinal injuries who were unable to move.

The team was able to tour Al Shifa Hospital for an hour after about 2,500 displaced people, mobile patients and medical staff left the sprawling compound Saturday morning, said the World Health Organization, which led the mission.

“Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation,” the agency said on Sunday, describing Shifa as a death zone.

It said more teams will attempt to reach Al Shifa in the coming days to try to evacuate the patients to southern Gaza, where hospitals are also overwhelmed.

Related In pictures: Shocking scenes from Gaza's Khan Younis after Israeli bombing

'Snipers were everywhere'

Israeli troops are staying in the hospital. Israel’s military has been searching Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital for a Hamas command centre that it alleges is located under the facility — a claim Hamas and hospital staff deny.

Saturday's mass departure was portrayed by Israel as voluntary, but described by some of those leaving as a forced exodus.

“We left at gunpoint,” Mahmoud Abu Auf told The Associated Press by phone after he and his family left the crowded hospital. “Tanks and snipers were everywhere inside and outside.” He said he saw Israeli troops detain three men.

Elsewhere in northern Gaza, dozens of people were killed in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp when what witnesses described as an Israeli air strike hit a crowded UN shelter in the main combat zone. It caused massive destruction in the camp's Fakhoura school, said wounded survivors Ahmed Radwan and Yassin Sharif.

“The scenes were horrifying. Corpses of women and children were on the ground. Others were screaming for help,” Radwan said by phone.

AP photos from a local hospital showed more than 20 bodies wrapped in bloodstained sheets.