Italy, France and Germany have reached an agreement on how artificial intelligence should be regulated, according to a joint paper seen by Reuters, which is expected to accelerate negotiations at the European level.

The three governments support commitments that are voluntary, but binding on small and large AI providers in the European Union that sign up to them.

The European Commission, the European Parliament and the EU Council are negotiating how the bloc should position itself.

In June, the European Parliament presented an "AI Act" designed to contain the risks of AI applications and avoid discriminatory effects, while harnessing the innovative power of AI.

During the discussions, the European Parliament proposed that the code of conduct should initially only be binding for major AI providers, which are primarily from the US.

The three EU governments have said this apparent competitive advantage for smaller European providers could have the drawback of reducing trust in them and of resulting in fewer customers.

The rules of conduct and transparency should therefore be binding for everyone, they said.

Initially, no sanctions should be imposed, according to the paper.

If violations of the code of conduct are identified after a certain period of time, however, a system of sanctions could be set up. In future, a European authority would monitor compliance with the standards, the paper said.