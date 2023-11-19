A top health official in Gaza said all 31 premature babies at Al Shifa hospital had been evacuated from the facility which the WHO has described as a "death zone".

The move was confirmed by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PCRS), which said its teams carried out the evacuation in coordination with UN agencies including the World Health Organization.

Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP news agency "all 31 premature babies in Al Shifa hospital... have been evacuated" along with three doctors and two nurses.

"Preparations are under way" for them to enter Egypt, he added.

Related Over 30 infants in critical condition in Gaza hospital — UN

An AFP journalist at the scene saw crowds of sick, injured and displaced people walking towards the seafront, with the health ministry saying 120 patients had stayed behind, among them a number of premature babies.

"Many patients can not leave the hospital as they are in the ICU beds or the baby incubators," Ahmed al Mokhallalati, a doctor at the hospital, wrote Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

The area in and around Al Shifa has been battered by multiple Israeli attacks for weeks.

Israeli forces conducted a raid on Al Shifa Hospital last week in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians sought shelter, following days of intense Israeli air attacks on the hospital and its surrounding area.

The Israeli military stated it was an "operation against Hamas in a specified area" at Al Shifa, describing it as a "targeted operation" on Gaza's largest medical facility.