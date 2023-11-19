The largest grain mill in Gaza, which was left as the only mill in the besieged Palestinian enclave, also ceased to operate after being severely damaged by the Israel army's heavy bombing late on Wednesday, a flour distributor told Anadolu.

"Al Salam Mill came under Israeli artillery shelling last Wednesday, which took it out of service," Elias Awad, a flour distributor in the central and southern regions of Gaza, said on Sunday.

He feared further problems for the people of Gaza after the closure of this mill because, according to the international agreement, the Palestinian government cannot import wheat flour and must instead purchase the essential commodity from Israeli merchants.

"The Gaza Strip is tied to the Palestinian Authority, according to the Paris Trade Agreement," he said, adding "By which, Palestinian merchant cannot import wheat directly from wheat-producing countries, but rather buy wheat from Israeli merchants and store it in silos".

He described Al Salam as "the largest mill in the Gaza Strip for producing flour." It had the largest production and storage capacity of 7,000 tons. Prior to the war, he said, “We used to produce 350 tons of flour and about 100 tons of animal fodder".

However, due to a lack of diesel fuel during the war, production was reduced to 100 tons, he explained.