WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137
India won all 10 of its matches before the final and was seeking a third title in its fourth appearance in a title match that brought a country of 1.4 billion people to a virtual standstill.
Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137
Cricket: 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, India v Australia [Photo: AFP] / AFP
November 19, 2023

Australia has won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time on Sunday, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.

A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.

Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul made half-centuries in India’s 240 all out on a slow pitch.

Australia's path to the 2023 Cricket World Cup title

Group stage

October 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai

October 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow

October 16: beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow

October 20: beat Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru

Recommended

October 25: beat Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi

October 28: beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala

November 04: beat England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad

November 07: beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai

November 11: beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune

Semi-final

November 16: beat South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata

Final

November 19: beat India by 6 wickets at Ahmedabad

SOURCE:AP
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump