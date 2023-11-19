Australia has won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time on Sunday, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.

A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.

Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul made half-centuries in India’s 240 all out on a slow pitch.

Australia's path to the 2023 Cricket World Cup title

Group stage

October 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai

October 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow

October 16: beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow

October 20: beat Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru