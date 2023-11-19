A group of 42 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

The Turkish citizens, who were facilitated by the Turkish Foreign Ministry and transported by a Turkish Airlines (THY) plane from the Egyptian capital Cairo, were greeted with flowers at the airport's VIP entrance by Ambassador Ayse Sozen Usluer, the Istanbul Representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, on Sunday afternoon.

"We extend our condolences to the martyrs in Gaza, wish patience to their families, and speedy recovery to the wounded,” Ambassador Usluer told Anadolu Agency.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye will continue their efforts to end the relentless brutality in Gaza,” she said.

"As you know, immediately after the crisis began, we were able to evacuate 30 of our citizens, but due to the closure of the Rafah Border Crossing, these evacuations were interrupted. However, our diplomatic efforts in the background continued uninterrupted."

“At the moment, we are facilitating the return of 42 more citizens to our country. The Turkish Foreign Ministry continues to support evacuations from crisis areas, including Turkish citizens and citizens of friendly and brotherly countries," she added.

Related Cancer patients evacuated from Gaza heading to Türkiye for treatment

Evacuee thanks Türkiye

Usame Darabeh, an evacuee, told Anadolu Agency that he went to Gaza for his father's funeral and was stranded there when the attacks began.

"My father passed away before the war started. I went to Gaza to attend his funeral, and that's when the war started," Darabeh, who first came as a Palestinian computer engineering student and then married his college fellow, said.