Argentina braced for the outcome of a knife-edge presidential election between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and outsider Javier Milei, who represent wildly different visions for the country's future.

To many, Massa, 51, the economy minister who has overseen the latest economic quagmire, represents more of the same. The charismatic politician has taken pains to convince Argentines to trust him despite his performance.

His rival, Milei, is an anti-establishment outsider who has vowed to halt Argentina's unbridled spending, ditch the peso for the US dollar, and "dynamite" the central bank.

Polls showed the candidates in a near-dead heat, with Milei holding a slight advantage.

Provisional results were expected Sunday evening, but the electoral commission has warned that "with a very close result" it could take up to five days for a final count.

Milei's rants against the "thieving and corrupt" traditional parties have fired up voters tired of the Peronist coalition that has long dominated Argentine politics and which they blame for the country's misery.

"One has to vote for the lesser evil," said Maria Paz Ventura, 26, a doctor, who cast her ballot for Milei in her scrubs.

"I think we are currently doing badly, so a change can't be bad. You have to take a bet," she said.

'Change for the worse'

Milei, a 53-year-old economist, showed up to vote dressed all in black and in a leather jacket, as dozens of police tried to wrangle a throng of supporters to the side.

"We are very calm. Now it is time for the ballot box to speak," said Milei, sporting his trademark wild hair and thick sideburns.

Earlier he shared on social media a cartoon of himself carrying a chainsaw -- a symbol of cuts he wants to make to spending -- standing in front of former US president Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.