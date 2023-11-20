Monday, November 20, 2023

1350 GMT — The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin will set out Russia's view of what it sees as the "deeply unstable world situation" when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit.

According to the state RIA news agency, the G20 virtual summit will be held on Wednesday.

Separately, RIA reported that Putin will also take part via video link in a discussion on Tuesday about the Israeli war on Gaza at a summit of the BRICS bloc of nations.

"On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in an extraordinary BRICS summit (via videoconference) to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the Kremlin said, without providing further details.

1613 GMT — Ukraine fires cyber defence chief and deputy

Ukraine said it had fired the head and deputy head of a government department in charge of cyber defence following an ongoing investigation into corruption.

Yury Shchygol, head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, and his deputy Victor Zhora were both dismissed on Monday, cabinet official Taras Melnychuk said.

He did not give a reason for the dismissals, but anti-corruption officials later said they were investigating the misappropriation of over $1.7 million worth of government funds during Shchygol's time in office.

From 2020 to 2022, "the owner of a group of companies, in collusion with the management of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, developed a scheme to misappropriate budget funds allocated for the purchase of hardware and software," Kiev's anti-graft bureau said.

The group of companies, which investigators did not name, then claimed to buy software from a foreign manufacturer for $1.7 million more than its actual value and pocketed the difference, it said.

1024 GMT — Japanese officials visit Ukraine ahead of reconstruction talks

A Japanese delegation led by senior industry and foreign ministry officials and including business representatives visits Ukraine for talks ahead of a reconstruction conference that Japan will host, the industry ministry said.

Japan, which has been supporting Ukraine with funds and by accepting refugees since Russia began its military campaign in February 2022, has also been promoting support for Ukraine at the level of the Group of Seven, or G7, which Japan chairs this year.

In Kiev, the delegation, which includes members of Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby, in charge of a committee on Ukraine's reconstruction, plans talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, government officials and companies.

Shmyhal said this month Ukraine would need budget support of about $42 billion this year and next year to plug a massive deficit and aid reconstruction from the devastation caused by the war with Russia.

0813 GMT — Two killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson: officials