WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops grim 10,000 mark: UN body
The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations says.
Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops grim 10,000 mark: UN body
"Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine," says Danielle Bell, who heads the UN monitoring mission. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 21, 2023

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's offensive started in February 2022, with about half of recent deaths occurring far behind the front lines, said the UN Human Rights Office.

The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said on Tuesday it expects the real toll to be "significantly higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

This includes events in the first months after the invasion, such as the battle for control of Mariupol, where residents reported high civilian casualties.

"Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine," said Danielle Bell, who heads the monitoring mission.

"The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict, with the severe human cost being painful to fathom," she said.

RelatedUN investigators detail 'war crimes' committed in Ukraine
Recommended

'Deaths beyond the frontlines'

The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations said.

Close to half of the deaths in the last three months have occurred far beyond the front lines, the UN said, attributing this to Russian forces' use of long-range missiles and the late explosion of abandoned ordinances.

Older people who may be unable or unwilling to relocate to safer places make up a disproportionate fraction of those killed in Ukraine, the UN data showed.

More than a third of the victims whose ages were confirmed were over 60, it showed, whereas this age group constitutes just a quarter of the total population.

RelatedAbout 13,000 Ukraine soldiers killed in war with Russia: Zelenskyy aide
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan