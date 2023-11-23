North Korea has said it was suspending a five-year-old accord reached with South Korea to reduce military tensions — the latest retaliatory fallout over Pyongyang's spy satellite launch.

The angry statement on Thursday from the nuclear-armed North's Defence Ministry came after state media claimed leader Kim Jong-un was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam sent by Pyongyang's new eye in the sky.

With the United States leading allies slamming Tuesday's satellite launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions, the South moved on Wednesday to partially suspend the 2018 deal, a series of measures put in place to cool tensions on the Korean peninsula.

On Thursday, the North said it was ripping up the agreement entirely.

"We will withdraw the military steps, taken to prevent military tension and conflict in all spheres including ground, sea and air, and deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware in the region along the Military Demarcation Line," the ministry said, according to state-run KCNA news agency.

The ministry said it "will never be bound" by the deal again, according to KCNA.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have slammed the sanctions-busting launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite, which KCNA images showed was watched by a smiling Kim.

It was Pyongyang's third attempt this year to put a satellite into orbit, and the first since Kim met President Vladimir Putin at a Russian cosmodrome in September.

Seoul's military said the satellite had entered orbit but warned it was too early to tell if it was working.

Related North Korea claims spy satellite launch successful

'Mere scrap of paper'