Israel has said a four-day Gaza truce and hostage release will not start until at least Friday, stalling a breakthrough deal to pause the war with Hamas.

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi indicated the release of at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas was on track, but would not happen on Thursday as expected.

"The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly," he said in a statement.

"The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday."

A Palestinian official told AFP that the delay was due to "last-minute" details over which hostages would be released and how.

The truce had been put back over "the names of the Israeli hostages and the modalities of their release", said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A second Israeli official said that a temporary halt in fighting would also not begin on Thursday.

The delay is a hammer blow to families desperate to see their loved ones return home and to two million-plus Gazans praying for an end to 47 days of war and deprivation.

The complex and carefully choreographed deal saw Israel and Hamas agree to a four-day truce, during which at least 50 hostages taken during the Palestinian resistance group's October 7 attacks would be released.

For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day's "pause" in fighting, an Israeli government document said.

In turn, Israel would release at least 150 Palestinian women and children and allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal territory after weeks of bombardment and heavy fighting.

It was not immediately clear what caused the delay in the deal that resulted from weeks of talks involving Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

'We are winning'

The agreement has been approved by Hamas leaders and by Israel — despite fierce opposition from some within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government.

Minister for National Security Itamar Ben Gvir described the deal as a "historic mistake" that would embolden Hamas and risk the lives of Israeli troops.